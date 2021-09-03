Highest gas prices for Labor Day weekend since 2014: here’s where to find some of the cheapest gas in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are expected to linger at a seven year high for the Labor Day weekend, according to national reports.

While some experts say we could get some relief this fall, hurricane season could impact national prices. According to AAA, average national prices have ticked up three cents since Hurricane Ida.

In Colorado, AAA lists average prices at $3.61 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, some of the cheapest places to fuel up in the Denver metro are at some pumps in Littleton, where gas is listed at $3.22 per gallon. Costco pumps in Arvada and Westminster have prices at $3.23 per gallon on GasBuddy.com.

Lamar remains the cheapest town in Colorado to get gas; GasBuddy lists the city as the only area in the state with prices under $3.00 per gallon

