DENVER (Stacker) — The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to discover which counties in your state rake in the most cash.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five counties with the highest median household income in the country can all be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Colorado.

#50. Delta County

– Median household income: $45,269

— 37.4% below state median, 28.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

— #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

— #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#49. Dolores County

– Median household income: $45,972

— 36.4% below state median, 26.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

— #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#48. Pueblo County

– Median household income: $46,783

— 35.3% below state median, 25.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

— #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

— #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#47. Lincoln County

– Median household income: $47,258

— 34.7% below state median, 24.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

— #1,427 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

— #1,145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#46. Kit Carson County

– Median household income: $49,349

— 31.8% below state median, 21.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

— #2,427 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

— #2,624 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#45. Fremont County

– Median household income: $49,409

— 31.7% below state median, 21.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

— #1,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

— #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#44. Montezuma County

– Median household income: $49,470

— 31.6% below state median, 21.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

— #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

— #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#43. Washington County

– Median household income: $50,094

— 30.7% below state median, 20.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

— #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

— #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#42. Montrose County

– Median household income: $50,489

— 30.2% below state median, 19.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#41. Lake County

– Median household income: $50,565

— 30.1% below state median, 19.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

— #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

— #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#40. Phillips County

– Median household income: $51,155

— 29.3% below state median, 18.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

— #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

— #2,630 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#39. Yuma County

– Median household income: $52,022

— 28.1% below state median, 17.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

— #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

— #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#38. Archuleta County

– Median household income: $52,221

— 27.8% below state median, 16.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

— #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

— #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#37. Custer County

– Median household income: $53,119

— 26.6% below state median, 15.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

— #1,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

— #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#36. Jackson County

– Median household income: $53,300

— 26.3% below state median, 15.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

— #2,284 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%

— #2,918 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#35. Logan County

– Median household income: $53,318

— 26.3% below state median, 15.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

— #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#34. Morgan County

– Median household income: $53,682

— 25.8% below state median, 14.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

— #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

— #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#33. Cheyenne County

– Median household income: $53,977

— 25.4% below state median, 14.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

— #2,096 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

— #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#32. Rio Blanco County

– Median household income: $54,357

— 24.8% below state median, 13.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

— #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#31. San Juan County

– Median household income: $54,625

— 24.5% below state median, 13.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%

— #2,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#30. Mesa County

– Median household income: $55,379

— 23.4% below state median, 11.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

— #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#29. Chaffee County

– Median household income: $55,771

— 22.9% below state median, 11.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

— #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#28. Hinsdale County

– Median household income: $56,339

— 22.1% below state median, 10.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.4%

— #903 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

— #2,523 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#27. Gunnison County

– Median household income: $56,577

— 21.8% below state median, 10.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

— #487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#26. Moffat County

– Median household income: $57,229

— 20.9% below state median, 8.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

— #856 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

— #725 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#25. Mineral County

– Median household income: $62,188

— 14.0% below state median, 1.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.0%

— #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

— #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#24. Ouray County

– Median household income: $66,417

— 8.2% below state median, 5.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 30.3%

— #404 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

— #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#23. Teller County

– Median household income: $66,592

— 7.9% below state median, 6.0% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 30.8%

— #373 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

— #2,717 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#22. San Miguel County

– Median household income: $67,038

— 7.3% below state median, 6.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 32.1%

— #326 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#21. Clear Creek County

– Median household income: $67,060

— 7.3% below state median, 6.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 34.7%

— #251 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

— #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. Denver County

– Median household income: $68,592

— 5.2% below state median, 9.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 33.8%

— #276 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. La Plata County

– Median household income: $68,685

— 5.0% below state median, 9.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.7%

— #348 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. El Paso County

– Median household income: $68,779

— 4.9% below state median, 9.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.4%

— #356 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

— #2,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Grand County

– Median household income: $71,198

— 1.6% below state median, 13.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 30.3%

— #404 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%

— #2,909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Adams County

– Median household income: $71,202

— 1.6% below state median, 13.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.8%

— #342 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%

— #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Larimer County

– Median household income: $71,881

— 0.6% below state median, 14.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 34.0%

— #271 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

— #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Park County

– Median household income: $73,622

— 1.8% above state median, 17.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 34.7%

— #251 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%

— #2,969 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Weld County

– Median household income: $74,150

— 2.5% above state median, 18.0% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 33.2%

— #289 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Garfield County

– Median household income: $75,937

— 5.0% above state median, 20.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 32.1%

— #326 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

— #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Gilpin County

– Median household income: $76,429

— 5.7% above state median, 21.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 36.9%

— #204 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%

— #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Routt County

– Median household income: $77,443

— 7.1% above state median, 23.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 38.5%

— #175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Arapahoe County

– Median household income: $77,469

— 7.1% above state median, 23.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 37.3%

— #195 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%

— #2,931 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Pitkin County

– Median household income: $78,935

— 9.1% above state median, 25.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 38.8%

— #172 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%

— #3,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Summit County

– Median household income: $79,277

— 9.6% above state median, 26.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 38.5%

— #175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%

— #3,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Jefferson County

– Median household income: $82,986

— 14.7% above state median, 32.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 41.2%

— #124 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%

— #2,969 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Boulder County

– Median household income: $83,019

— 14.8% above state median, 32.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 41.7%

— #113 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

— #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Eagle County

– Median household income: $84,790

— 17.2% above state median, 34.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 41.5%

— #119 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

— #2,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Broomfield County

– Median household income: $96,416

— 33.3% above state median, 53.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 47.9%

— #53 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%

— #3,087 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Elbert County

– Median household income: $99,199

— 37.1% above state median, 57.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 49.4%

— #43 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%

— #3,043 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Douglas County

– Median household income: $119,730

— 65.5% above state median, 90.5% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 60.1%

— #5 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 2.6%

— #3,137 highest rate among all counties nationwide



