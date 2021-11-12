Higher food prices drive up need for support at local food bank

DENVER (KDVR) — Food Bank of the Rockies is facing new challenges amid rising the rising cost of food.

According to the organization, they are spending triple what they were spending just a few years ago to buy food. The figure is close to $1 million a month.

The need for help is also holding steady after the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are serving more people than pre-COVID, and we are not seeing that lighten up,” said Erin Pulling, the group’s chief operating officer.

The food bank raises half of the organization’s money during the holiday months of November and December. Pulling is hopeful the greater community will continue to make financial donations as well as support the organization through volunteer work.

Visit the Food Bank of the Rockies website for more information on how to help.