IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — High winds affected several areas along the Front Range on Sunday with parts of Boulder and Grand County reporting wind speeds of up to 90 mph.

Flying debris in construction zones left cones turned over and drivers made their way to safe spots to take a break.

Kyle told FOX31 he decided to pull over in Idaho Springs. He started his trip in Louisiana and didn’t expect the winds along Interstate 70 to be as strong.

“Going on a cross-country trip, this is pretty bad, I went up to Mt. Hood,” he said as his hat blew across the pavement.

After a windy end to the weekend with wind gusts reaching over 80 mph in some spots on Sunday, much calmer weather is on the way.

Another driver told FOX31 that traffic was slow in the Eisenhower tunnel’s eastbound lanes.

“They had the lights on at the tunnel, they have everyone going slow,” he said.

CDOT reminds drivers to check road conditions for wind speed in addition to snow and ice especially if you drive a high profile vehicle like an SUV or truck.

