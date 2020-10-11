Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

High winds knock out power, cause accidents along Front Range

by: Colleen Flynn

DENVER (KDVR) — Gusty winds wreaked havoc on the Front Range knocking out power and causing accidents along the Front Range, Eastern Plains and west to the mountains.

Gusts of 82 mph were clocked in Larimer County, 77 mph in Grand County around Berthoud Pass, 71 mph in Weld County and 68 mph in Washington County.

A trailer was blown off the road on the northbound side of C470 near the 285 FairPlay exit on Sunday afternoon.

Video courtesy April Davis

Xcel Energy’s outage map shows numerous spots that have lost power around the Denver metro area effecting thousands of residents and businesses.

Trees have knocked out power lines and caused streets to be inaccessible in Lakewood.

