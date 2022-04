WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Strong wind gusts pummeled parts of Colorado, causing ski resorts to shut down and even scramble to clean up debris.

At Winter Park, ski patrol crews worked to clear 15 downed trees due to high winds. The resort was reopened around noon after winds settled down and the foliage was cleaned up.

High winds were reported across the state Tuesday morning, including a 103 mph gust in Frisco at around 6 a.m.

High wind warnings are in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.