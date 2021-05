DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport says flights are experiencing delays of more than an hour due to high winds in the area.

It’s gusty out there! Passengers could experience delays of more than an hour due to heavy winds. Thanks for your patience! 🌬#cowx — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 20, 2021

Records show at least 13 flights have been diverted to Colorado Springs Municipal Airport while several others have been forced to circle in the air around the airport as they wait for further directions.

Courtesy: FlightAware

If you know someone that is flying into Denver or if you’re flying out, be sure to check your flight status before you head to the airport.