GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — High winds have caused semitrucks to topple over on Interstate 25 and other highways along the Front Range Friday afternoon, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The CSP Golden station tweeted that they’ve received reports of semis “blown over on Colo 93 between Golden and Boulder. Northbound blocked north of junction of Colo 72.”

Highway 93 has been closed between Golden (64th Avenue) and Boulder County Line (Colo 128).

CSP said there are blown-over semis along the west side of Rocky Flats and the station is hearing reports of a semi blown over on Indiana Street near 96th Avenue along the east side of Rocky Flats.

CSP Larimer tweeted that there are “2 semi crashes that we’re blown over due to high winds on north I-25 approx 6-12 miles south of the WY state line. This area is restricted for lightweight high profile vehicles.

FOX31’s Courtney Fromm was in Brighton where she took video of high winds and dusty conditions.

A FOX31 viewer sent a video of wind blowing water out of Standley Lake.

Mountain View Fire Rescue posted a video on Twitter with audio so you can hear how heavy the winds are blowing and see the conditions they are creating.

This is a developing story and additional incidents will be updated in this post.