Wolf Creek Pass reopens, poor conditions remain

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (4:11 p.m.): Colorado State Patrol reopened Wolf Creek Pass after hours of closure but warn conditions remain poor, and slower speeds and caution should be used.

ORIGINAL: Winter driving conditions and high winds has closed Wolf Creek Pass in both directions, the Colorado State Patrol announced on Sunday.

CSP does not have an estimated time reopening time for the pass, which is on U.S. Route 160.

Colorado 160 Wolf Creek Pass is currently closed both directions due to inclement weather and high winds. No anticipated time for opening. Please drive safely during winter conditions and adjust your speed accordingly. — CSP Alamosa (@CSP_Alamosa) December 26, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for U.S. 40 near Fraser in effect until 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

A snow squall warning is in effect until 2:30 PM MST for US-40 near Fraser, CO. #COwx pic.twitter.com/o9qo4SMCeh — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 26, 2021