DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a cold front coming in Tuesday that led to windy conditions Monday across the Front Range.

“Just four days ago, high winds brought us a wildland fire of some size,” said Lt. Scott Martin, with West Metro Fire Rescue.

Martin said that during red flag warnings like the metro area had on Monday, fire crews are extra prepared. Residents are asked to do the same.

“When we have these high fire danger days, we up-staff or add brush trucks to our street rotations,” Martin said.

‘Explosive fires’ can come in spring, late fall

He said it doesn’t matter that cold weather is coming in. If there isn’t moisture on the ground, there is still a risk.

“The temperature plays a part in the whole diagram of a fire being able to burn, but it’s the smallest parts wind, fuel, topography, and those are the key components,” Martin said.

The dry vegetation Colorado sees during colder months can be fuel for a fire.

“The shoulder seasons right now — when there is frost and freezing at night, the springtime and late fall — are some of our most dramatic and explosive fires,” Martin said.

West Metro Fire asks residents to keep their property cleaned up and to make sure that’s a year-round commitment in case a fire starts up near their home.

“There is nothing we can do in 15 minutes before a fire front shows up that months of preparation of the homeowners will equal out,” Martin said.

Martin said the main causes of wildland fires on high wind days are electrical poles and human causes.