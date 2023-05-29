Chatfield State Park, Co. (KDVR) – Thousands of people were out Monday enjoying area lakes and reservoirs.

Before the holiday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a warning to people, asking them to be safe and wear life jackets. Water levels at the reservoir have elevated because of recent rains.

On Monday, Chatfield State Park was a hotspot and there was a long line of cars just to get into the park to enjoy Memorial Day.

One sign warned people to watch for driftwood, moved around by high lake levels. At one point FOX31 cameras captured people trying to remove large branches from a swimming area.

Israel Ramos of Commerce City who was celebrating his birthday changed party spots.

“We were going to go to Cherry Creek but the tide was all the way up to where the volleyball courts are at so we couldn’t go there. So we headed out here to Chatfield, it’s better,” Ramos said.

Patrick Quenum, who was visiting from Paris, rode a personal watercraft on the reservoir.

“I really enjoyed the lake today,” Quenum said.

Spencer Hola was getting ready to take his 14-foot fishing boat “Lund” out along with a lot of others looking to enjoy the reservoir.

“We might be pushed around a bit but I think that even though we have a smaller boat we can still have a good time just cruising around,” Hola said.

Darrin Kubik of Centennial said the high water might not do anglers any favors.

“For me, it makes it a little more difficult just cause there’s going to be more water that’s allowing the fish to explore more areas and stuff,” Kubik said.

Many people FOX31 spoke to were happy to see more water in the lake than not enough this Memorial Day.