New Vista High School was evacuated on Sept. 1 due to police activity.

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Boulder Valley School District school is being evacuated due to police activity.

The Boulder Valley School District tweeted out that New Vista High School located at 700 20th Street in Boulder is being evacuated due to police activity. The high school sits west of the Wolf Law Building at the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Boulder police were assisting in executing a warrant in the area of 20th and Baseline.

At 3:17 p.m., the Boulder Police Department confirmed the suspect is in custody and the 700 block of 20th Street has been reopened.

The school district said it is taking a precautionary measure and is in the process of relocating the students to a reunification point away from the school.

Students are being relocated to the BVSD Education Center at 6500 East Arapahoe Road. BVSD said the reunification process will begin at 3:30 p.m. Families are asked to send one adult who has permission to pick up the student to arrive at the education center. They are asked to bring some form of identification.

If any families are unable to pick up their students, BVSD said staff will be staying until they can be picked up.

Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area.

This is breaking news, FOX31 has a crew on the way. This story will be updated as more information is available.