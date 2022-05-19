MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — High school graduations set for Thursday went as planned. Friday and Saturday may be a different story.

Bear Creek High School graduates were all smiles as they walked back to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre parking lot with their families.

“It’s a pretty nice day if you like the sun,” graduate Noah Vega said.

Evergreen High School is slated to graduate from Red Rocks, as planned, on Friday morning. Chatfield and Columbine high schools, also slated for Red Rocks, are being moved indoors to the Denver Coliseum.

High school sports are also being affected.

Erie High School varsity lacrosse was scheduled to play Cheyenne Mountain on Saturday in the 4A playoffs. The game was rescheduled for Monday afternoon.

“I don’t think it’s a negative vibe around the rescheduling,” coach Nick Mandia said.

