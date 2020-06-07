High school graduates show solidarity with demonstrators in graduation photos

DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday morning, three teenagers took their high school graduation photos and showed solidarity with peaceful protesters.

“I was really proud, we made signs last night,” mother Laura Meehan of Lakewood said. “They wanted some history on film.”

The three teenagers say they wanted to take the pictures after driving by demonstrations last weekend and seeing the powerful protests.

“I wanted to use our special moment and mix it in,” graduate AJ said. “We’re hoping this year it really does change.”