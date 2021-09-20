High school equestrian program on hold due to transportation issues

DENVER (KDVR) — A high school equestrian program is on hiatus because there is not enough transportation for students to get kids where they need to go.

Larraine Stacey says her autistic son, Travis Howell, who attends Denver North High School, was supposed to participate in a program in Elizabeth, but was recently informed the class was being canceled due to lack of transportation.

“It sucks not being able to have it,” said Howell. “It’s a big uplifter. It helped me through my day.”

Stacey says the once-a-week interaction with horses is good for her son’s cognitive skills and physical health.

A spokesman for Denver Public Schools says the district was approached about providing transportation, but because of distance and time of day, was not able to accommodate.

Stacey says she heard of the National Guard helping out in similar situations in other states. She’s hopeful somebody comes through this time for students like Howell.

“It’s one day a week,” she said. “The kids are totally devastated.”