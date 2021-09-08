High notes continue for Jazz in Five Points with new grant

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Arts & Venues is supporting the vibrant jazz community of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood with a new grant fund.

Five Points Jazz Activation Grants provides up to $5,000 in funding for programs and initiatives for projects completed in the 2021 calendar year.

“The festival was not feasible this year, but we didn’t want our support of jazz in the Five Points neighborhood to vanish completely, not after bringing the Five Points Jazz Festival to Denver for almost two decades,” explained Brooke Dilling, Denver Arts & Venues strategic partnerships and community programming specialist.

“So, along with our ongoing support of the monthly Five Points First Friday Jazz Hop, we developed this fund,” said Dilling.

Applications for funding are open through Sept. 30, at 5 p.m. The Five Points Jazz Festival committee will review applications and determine projects to receive funding, according to city officials.