High fire danger in Colorado, several fires reported across the state

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Meteorologist Christine Rapp says that strong wind gusts and high fire danger will close out the weekend.

Several fires have been reported across the state since Friday. Some have been contained, while others are still burning.

Below is a list of fires that have been reported over the weekend and the status of their containment.

12:29 p.m.

At 12:29 p.m. on Sunday, a fire was reported in Douglas County about 11 miles northwest of Woodland Park. The fire is currently two acres in size.

Forest Service engines, a five-person hand crew and aType 3 helicopter are assisting in the efforts to contain the fire.

No closures have been made due to the fire. Authorities say the fire was human caused, and the current concern for containment is wind.

12 p.m.



The following information was tweeted out by Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit at 12 p.m. on Sunday:

SW CO Fire & Aviation Management Unit: Local and federal fire resources responded Saturday to five small lightning fires on BLM land. Three in North Fork near Paonia, CO and one in Dry Creek Basin west of Montrose, CO. #BLMColoradoFires pic.twitter.com/iCLcB5QX0D — SW Colorado Fire (@SWD_Fire) June 7, 2020

Thankfully, all five fires listed above have been contained.

10:35 a.m.

At 10:35 a.m., a fire was reported in Douglas County off 543 Road, which is about two miles north of Wellington Lake and five miles southwest of Buffalo Creek, Colo.

The fire covered approximately one acre of land.

As of 1:21 p.m., the fire had been 100 percent contained.

No structures were threatened. A campfire caused this fire.

Friday, June 5

On Friday, a fire was reported 17 miles southeast of Colorado City. The fire is currently covering approximately 133 acres. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the fire is at 40 percent containment.

Lightning was the cause of this fire.

Crews continue to construct a containment line and reinforce lines that were put in place on Saturday.

Single-engine air tankers (SEATs) and one Type 3 helicopter are providing air support.

Crews are protecting the power line that runs north and east of the fire’s location.

No structures are threatened at this time.

The fire can be visible from the I-25 corridor and from nearby towns during periods of increased fire activity.