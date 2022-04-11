DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says fire danger will remain high in Colorado this week.

Here are five things to know about the fire danger this week:

Winds will gust from 15-40 mph Humidity will drop below 15% today creating very dry conditions Any fire that starts could spread rapidly. Dust storms are also possible There are Red Flag warnings, high wind watches, and high wind warnings. See alerts here The strongest winds on Monday will be during the afternoon and evening

The National Weather Service said strong winds and fire danger will continue on Tuesday with gusts around 90 mph possible in the mountains.

