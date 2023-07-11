DENVER (KDVR) — While the Front Range deals with midweek highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, higher-elevation parts of the state are still dealing with soggy conditions.

“This year’s been a little different with the weather,” Blaine Koker, co-founder of 4×4 Colorado, said.

Koker said this summer season has set itself apart.

“The runoff, from all the rain we got this season, still has some of the most popular trails, closed,” he adds.

The 4×4 Colorado company specializes in rooftop tents and trail and camping gear.

“I would certainly recommend doing a little bit of research, before just picking a trail and going up there,” he said.

Koker suggests if drivers plan to do any off-road adventures, they should download the Colorado Trail Explorer app.