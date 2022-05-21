ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA, Colo. (KDVR) — Skiers and snowboarders flocked to the mountains after a late May snowstorm dropped several inches on the slopes.

“A week ago it was dirt on the non-groomed surfaces but after 16 new inches last night, it’s been a powder day all day,” Jesse True, the director of marketing at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area said.

True said Saturday was one of the busiest days of the year the ski area has seen. He stated at one point they had to tweet out that the parking lot was full and those looking to ride needed to come back after 1 p.m.

“We got up here early there was 16-17 inches up there. The powder was amazing,” Anton Steichen, a snowboarder who drove in from Wyoming said.

Considering it’s late May, True said some employees have already taken off to their summer season jobs. So on days like Saturday, everyone must step up to help handle the crowds.

“Everyone helps a little bit with doing everything from shoveling to shuttle driving to making pizzas,” True said.

Down Interstate 70 and over Berthoud Pass, Winter Park Resort was celebrating its closing day with all the fresh snowfall. Representatives with the ski resort shared videos of long lines and people enjoying the sunshine.

“It hasn’t snowed in a while. It’s been so hot and skiing is my life,” Ellie Sullivan, a skier from Boulder said.

Due to Arapahoe Basin’s elevation, they are able to stay open a bit later. Their closing date for this season is expected for June 5.

“Tomorrow will be fantastic. This week will be great when the sun comes out,” True said.