JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A red flag warning has residents in the Morrison area on alert and putting safety plans in place.

West Metro Fire told FOX31 that property owners should clear flammable items from their yards and from underneath decks. Never plant shrubs up against any building, and maintain a fire safety and communication plan.

One Morrison resident told FOX31 that neighbors rely on each other to stay safe in mountain communities.

“We certainly should recognize the need for safety when it comes to fire,” he said.

If you are planting, consider that juniper trees are nicknamed by firefighters as “the little green gas can.” Fire officials recommend planting flowers that are known to hold more moisture.

Families can keep track of weather conditions on the KDVR Pinpoint Weather app.