High country communities anticipate major snowfall

FRISCO, Colo. (KDVR) — Slowly but surely, snow has been covering the mountains just outside Frisco.

Mother Nature’s powder is the sweet stuff that helps keep this city going. That’s especially true at Foote’s Rest Sweet Shoppe in downtown Frisco.

The forecast that as much as 2 feet will fall in the high country has folks here excited.

“Oh, we’re thankful we were finally going to get some and it will increase the ski traffic, because it’s been pretty slow with that right now,” Foote’s Rest Sweet Shoppe manager Becky Foote said.

Frisco is a town where so many people stop in before heading to the slopes in places like Breckenridge.

Autumn Kennedy, who will soon leave the mountains for school, said she too can’t wait for it to just snow and snow.

“I was honestly really excited because all I actually wanted to do before I leave was snowboard but haven’t had a chance to,” Kennedy said.

That could all change starting Thursday night.