Sen. Hickenlooper tests positive for COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) – U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper has tested positive for COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine, Hickenlooper confirmed Thursday.

The former Colorado governor confirmed he had received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 21.

Today I received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Thankful to all our health care workers who are working to immunize folks as fast as possible! pic.twitter.com/8cBejk9bqk — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) January 22, 2021

Hickenlooper released the following statement after his positive test result:

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. I’m feeling much better and will continue to isolate at the direction of the Congressional Attending Physician. I’m grateful for the vaccine (and the scientists behind it) for limiting my symptoms and allowing us to continue our work for Colorado. If you haven’t been vaccinated, don’t wait for the virus — get the shot today, and a booster when it’s available too!” Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper



