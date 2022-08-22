DENVER (KDVR) — In the months since the issue of abortion was left to the states following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Colorado has seen a surge in people seeking abortions from states that now outlaw the procedure.

A new study showed wait times at abortion clinics across Colorado are getting longer because of increased demand, with several reporting waiting times of more than two weeks for the procedure.

Senator John Hickenlooper is speaking with reproductive health care advocates, providers and patients Monday to discuss the challenges that surging demand brings for services in Colorado.

Hickenlooper and Senator Michael Bennet both co-sponsor the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act, which would give protection to people coming to Colorado for the procedure and providers who perform abortion services.

Cobalt, a nonprofit that provides funding for people seeking abortion services in Colorado, said it spent more than $57,000 in support services, putting people up in hotels and paying for transportation in the month since Roe was overturned. It spent a little more than $6,000 on those services during all of 2021.

