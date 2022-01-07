Hickenlooper, Bennet accompany Biden on visit to view Marshall fire aftermath

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet will join President Biden on his visit to survey the damage the Marshall fire left in its wake.

Sen. Hickenlooper and Sen. Bennet will travel with President Biden on Air Force One, before touring fire damage and visiting with survivors.

“The Marshall Fire survivors need our help right now and I’m thankful President Biden acted quickly,” said Hickenlooper. “Rebuilding will be tough, but we’re here for the people of Boulder County every step of the way.”

At the senators’ request, President Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration in order to speed along federal assistance with emergency housing and other needs.

“Coloradans are resilient, and with the full support of the federal government and everyone working together, I know we will build back stronger than before,” said Bennet.

Tune in for live coverage on air and on our website at FOX31 NOW.