Hessie Trailhead shuttles record 1,153 passengers in one day

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Transportation officials say a record number of passengers were shuttled from the Hessie Trailhead on Saturday.
The previous single-day record was 764 passengers, which was set over Labor day in 2020. On Saturday, 1,153 passengers were shuttled.
As of June 12, the shuttle is averaging 492 passengers per day, which is a record pace.
In 2020 shuttle capacity was capped at 40% of seated capacity due to COVID-19, but a fourth shuttle was added in order to make up for the reduction in capacity.
Masks are still required to ride, per a federal order which at this time is in effect through mid-Sept.