Hessie Trailhead shuttles record 1,153 passengers in one day

Hessie Trail Shuttle bus at the Hessie Trailhead, which is a popular access point to U.S. Forest Service lands and trails, on June 23, 2018. Boulder County operates the free shuttle service on weekends and holiday in summer and fall to carry passengers from Nederland’s RTD Park-n-Ride to the Hessie Trailhead. The Hessie Trailhead shuttle program began in the summer of 2012 to address the issue of increased parking and traffic congestion on the way to the trailhead.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Transportation officials say a record number of passengers were shuttled from the Hessie Trailhead on Saturday.

The previous single-day record was 764 passengers, which was set over Labor day in 2020. On Saturday, 1,153 passengers were shuttled.

As of June 12, the shuttle is averaging 492 passengers per day, which is a record pace.

In 2020 shuttle capacity was capped at 40% of seated capacity due to COVID-19, but a fourth shuttle was added in order to make up for the reduction in capacity.

Masks are still required to ride, per a federal order which at this time is in effect through mid-Sept.