‘He’s an angel’: Parents of boy who died in fire remember their son

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 6-year-old boy who died following an Aurora house fire is remembered as a protector by his parents.

Firefighters tried to save Kendrick Ernest Huguley Jr. after he was pulled from the burning townhome early Wednesday morning. The young boy was rushed to the hospital but died shortly after.

“I woke up to someone screaming ‘get out.’ So I went downstairs and saw my couch on fire,” said Frances Huguley, Kendrick Jr.’s mom.

Frances said she thought everyone got out of the home safely, and didn’t realize Kendrick was upstairs until it was too late.

“I’m still trying to process all of this and I don’t know how to process it. I’m taking it one moment at a time,” said Frances.

She said Kendrick loved playing with his siblings.

“He was the baby brother but he thought he was a big brother. He loved helping out. He was just a sweetie pie,” said Frances.

A family member set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Kendrick’s funeral expenses as well as shelter, food and clothes for his family. Frances said her two daughters were taken into protective custody following the fire.

Aurora firefighters and police officers are investigating the fire. There was no new information to share as of Sunday night.