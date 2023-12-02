DENVER (KDVR) — Helping veterans who battle with PTSD: it’s the goal of an organization called Heroes to Heroes.

They provide healing and peer support for combat veterans of all faiths and religions.

Army veteran Jaime Sosa attended the Jewish National Fund USA Global Conference for Israel Saturday night.

He told FOX31 he battled with PTSD for 20 years and tried everything from therapy to medication to get help.

He said that without the program, he’s not sure he would be alive today.

“I gave the United States Army ten years,” said Sosa. “I joined when I was 17 years old.”

Sosa can smile reflecting on his time in service.

“The army helps discover areas about you that you don’t have a clue that you have. I have to thank the journey because it’s who I am today,” he said.

The smile he has now took years to get to.

“Transitioning from the military to civilian I think is one of the most challenging and dangerous times for any veteran,” Sosa said.

After returning home in 1997, Sosa was diagnosed with PTSD immediately.

“It was the struggle of not sleeping, depression, isolation, anger, self-destructive behavior and ruined many relationships,” Sosa said.

For 20 years he tried to get the help his family and loved ones told him he needed. It wasn’t until 2019 that he found out about the Heroes to Heroes program.

“My friend did tell me this was life-changing and you need to try it,” Sosa said.

He started the 18-month program to healing, traveling to Israel, although he was hesitant at first.

“This is where it’s going to trigger,” he said. “They spoke to me and helped me and I found myself in Israel. It peeled that onion and we started using the language of self-forgiveness.“

Now, four years later, he became a coach helping other veterans find the same healing he once sought out.

“As a coach, it was now not life-changing but essential. I didn’t see only me moving forward, but I saw my heroes,” Sosa said.

He said the program saves lives and he is living proof.

“How do you continue to save lives like me and my other veterans? By donating to Jewish National Fund USA. It’s one of the main contributors that allows Heroes to Heroes to continue,” he said. “We are on a path of destruction. We have near misses that we nearly kill ourselves, nearly kill others, this program truly heals the moral injury because it treats the root cause of the problem.”