DENVER (KDVR) — As part of an annual test of emergency notification systems, Denver and Lakewood will be testing sirens Wednesday morning.

Denver will be testing sirens citywide and around Denver International Airport at 11:00 a.m. The city anticipates this lasting about three minutes.

At the same time, Lakewood will be testing its outdoor sirens starting at 11:00 a.m. May 11. The city expects the tests to be wrapped up by 11:30 a.m.