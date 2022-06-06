BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Office of Emergency Management is running tests on outdoor siren systems Monday throughout the county in the morning and evening hours.

On Monday, June 6, Boulder OEM will test sirens in Boulder, Erie, Lafayette and Lyons at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. It is also conducting “silent tests” in Eldorado Springs, Jamestown, Louisville and Superior. These systems warn residents about weather, wildfire emergencies and other dangerous situations.

Lakewood and Denver tested outdoor emergency sirens earlier this spring.

This is the same system that would be crucial in notifying residents of evacuations of a major wildfire, like the Marshall Fire. In that case, most of the criticism of emergency notifications focused on the county’s Everbridge system that alerts people who have signed up for notifications.

The county is transitioning to a new system, that uses the same technology as an Amber Alert notification this year.

Boulder OEM encourages residents to sign up for emergency alerts on their phones and to create emergency preparedness plans.