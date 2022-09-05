DENVER (KDVR) — Record-breaking heat will settle into Colorado this week with temperatures near or at 100 degrees.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said heat will not be the only issue in the state this week, there will also be smoke from wildfires in other states.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the smoke will start moving into the state on Monday afternoon and will stick around until at least Wednesday.

If you are unusually sensitive to smoke, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in areas where smoke is apparent.

Keep an eye on the weather forecast for things like fire weather watches and warnings, or red flag warnings. You can see active weather alerts here.

