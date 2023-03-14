COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Starting at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, if you are near the Denver International Airport you might see smoke in the air but it isn’t a cause for alarm.

According to the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, crews will begin a prescribed burn at 10 a.m. causing some smoke to filter into the air.

Since the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge is near DIA, many people may be alarmed by the sight of smoke in the area, but there is no need to alert 911 of the smoke.

Rocky Mountain Arsenal said the burning will occur in the southern portion of the refuge with winds predicted between 7-10 mph pushing smoke to the northeast.

Map of the prescribed burn in the Rocky Mountain Arsenal on March 14. (Credit: Rocky Mountain Arsenal)

Those who live near the refuge and are affected by the smoke exposure should close windows and doors and stay inside while the prescribed burn is in progress.