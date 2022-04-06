DINOSAUR, Colo. (KDVR) — Rangers with the National Park Service are telling visitors to stay away from wildlife around Dinosaur National Monument after detecting a contagious virus among rabbits there.

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease is a lethal disease that can infect domestic and wild rabbits and is not typically found in the United States. While the NPS said the disease does not infect humans, it is warning humans to stay away and protect pets.

The park service is asking visitors not to touch or move dead rabbits and tell staff immediately if they see a dead rabbit at Dinosaur National Monument.

Rangers are also asking visitors to keep dogs on a leash and keep them away from wildlife, especially rabbits.

The park service indicated that multiple dead rabbits could also be a sign of tularemia or plague, which could have a negative impact on human health if contracted.