CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A large commercial building fire sent plumes of smoke across the Denver metro area on Wednesday morning.

The fire is at a building near South Potomac Street, south of Arapahoe Road in Centennial.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire is inside the generator of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Here is a look at some of the different angles of the fire from SkyFOX:

Large plume of smoke over metro Denver (KDVR)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.