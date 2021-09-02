Here’s why the Farmer’s Almanac might not be right about Colorado’s winter outlook

DENVER (KDVR) — The Farmer’s Almanac released its winter outlook this week, saying that Colorado could be in for a slightly colder than normal and slightly snowier than normal winter, depending on which part of the state you live in.

However, Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer says that might not be the case.

Tomer says that he is forecasting warmer than normal temperatures for Colorado and normal snowfall for the Central Mountains, Northern Mountains, and Denver area.

He predicts that conditions will be drier and warmer than normal for the Southern Mountains.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer’s winter outlook



On average, Denver receives 56 inches of snow each year. Last year, Denver recorded its snowiest winter in 37 years with 80.2 inches of snow.

A big chunk of the snowfall last winter was thanks to the March 13 and 14 blizzard where Denver picked up over 27 inches of snow. It was the 4th largest snowstorm on record in Denver.

Denver missed having the snowiest March on record by a little more than an inch.