GRANBY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Granby Police Department says a cat that was taken from a parking lot last week has been found.

Morris the cat belongs to Ace Hardware in Granby. Morris was greeting neighbors in the businesses parking lot near Debbie’s Drive In when he was taken on Aug. 18.

Granby police said they picked Morris up in Denver on Tuesday. The people who took Morris thought he was a stray and took him in, police said.

“Thank you so much to the Granby Police Department and our incredible Granby community for helping us find Morris!! We are so thankful he’s back!” Granby Ace Hardware shared.

Police said Morris was returned safe and healthy to his owners at Ace Hardware.