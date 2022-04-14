DENVER (KDVR) — Warmer temperatures have a arrived and it is officially spring. If you’re thinking about planting flowers, you might want to reconsider.
The average date of the last freeze in Denver is May 4th.
Over the last 10 years, the only time the last freeze happened in April was in 2018 and 2012.
Late season freeze dates last 10 years
- May 12, 2021
- May 6, 2020
- May 22, 2019
- April 25, 2018
- May 4, 2017
- May 8, 2016
- May 11, 2015
- May 14, 2014
- May 5, 2013
- April 16, 2012
Latest freeze dates since 1872
Here’s a look at the latest dates of the last freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service:
- June 8, 2007
- June 2, 1951
- June 9, 1919
- May 30, 1883
- May 28, 1947
- May 26, 1950
- May 24, 2002
- May 22, 2019
- May 22, 1930
- May 22, 1910
April is typically Denver’s second snowiest month of the year. The average snowfall for April is 8.8 inches. It can also snow in May in Denver. The average May snowfall is 1.7 inches.
The traditional rule of thumb is to hold off on planting until after Mother’s Day in Colorado.