DENVER (KDVR) — Warmer temperatures have a arrived and it is officially spring. If you’re thinking about planting flowers, you might want to reconsider.

The average date of the last freeze in Denver is May 4th.

Over the last 10 years, the only time the last freeze happened in April was in 2018 and 2012.

Late season freeze dates last 10 years

May 12, 2021

May 6, 2020

May 22, 2019

April 25, 2018

May 4, 2017

May 8, 2016

May 11, 2015

May 14, 2014

May 5, 2013

April 16, 2012

Latest freeze dates since 1872

Here’s a look at the latest dates of the last freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service:

June 8, 2007

June 2, 1951

June 9, 1919

May 30, 1883

May 28, 1947

May 26, 1950

May 24, 2002

May 22, 2019

May 22, 1930

May 22, 1910

April is typically Denver’s second snowiest month of the year. The average snowfall for April is 8.8 inches. It can also snow in May in Denver. The average May snowfall is 1.7 inches.

The traditional rule of thumb is to hold off on planting until after Mother’s Day in Colorado.