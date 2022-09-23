DENVER (KDVR) — If you have been anxiously waiting for the leaves to transform from shades of green to shades of red, yellow, and orange, you might have to wait a little bit longer.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said heavy fall moisture has created a slight delay in peak color.

Current color is about 50-75% of peak. Tomer said he expects peak color to happen about one week from now.

If you are planning to go leaf-peeping, we have you covered. Here is a look at everything you need to know:

