Here’s where you can get gas for $2.76 in Colorado, plus 9 other low prices across the state

DENVER (KDVR) — Is it time to head to the pump and fill up your gas tank? Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.31 for regular fuel. The national average is $3.29.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.76.

As of Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

