Here’s where you can get gas for $2.70 in Colorado, plus 9 other low prices across the state

DENVER (KDVR) — Are you about to hit the road for the Christmas holiday? If you need to fill up your gas tank, prices remain high across the country.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.33 for regular fuel. The national average is $3.29.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.70.

As of Wednesday at 6:30 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

