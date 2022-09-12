DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to get gas on Monday, the good news is that prices are still gradually dropping across the state.
The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.66, which is down from $3.72 a week ago in Colorado.
A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado was $3.59.
|Avg./Date
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.669
|$4.016
|$4.310
|$4.749
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.680
|$4.028
|$4.315
|$4.758
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.728
|$4.071
|$4.372
|$4.776
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.054
|$4.429
|$4.698
|$4.932
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.595
|$3.930
|$4.225
|$3.452
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.71, which is down from $3.77 last week.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Phillips 66 & Alta Convenience– Thornton: $2.03
- Circle K– Commerce City: $2.92
- Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.02
- 7-Eleven– Aurora: $3.02
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $3.06
- Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $3.06
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $3.06
- Circle K– Longmont (Firestone Blvd.): $3.08
- Murphy Express– Longmont: $3.08
- Sinclair– Evans: $3.09
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.03.