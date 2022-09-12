DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to get gas on Monday, the good news is that prices are still gradually dropping across the state.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.66, which is down from $3.72 a week ago in Colorado.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado was $3.59.

Avg./Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.669 $4.016 $4.310 $4.749 Yesterday Avg. $3.680 $4.028 $4.315 $4.758 Week Ago Avg. $3.728 $4.071 $4.372 $4.776 Month Ago Avg. $4.054 $4.429 $4.698 $4.932 Year Ago Avg. $3.595 $3.930 $4.225 $3.452 AAA, 9/12/22

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.71, which is down from $3.77 last week.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.03.