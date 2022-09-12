DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to get gas on Monday, the good news is that prices are still gradually dropping across the state.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.66, which is down from $3.72 a week ago in Colorado.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado was $3.59.

Avg./DateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.669$4.016$4.310$4.749
Yesterday Avg.$3.680$4.028$4.315$4.758
Week Ago Avg.$3.728$4.071$4.372$4.776
Month Ago Avg.$4.054$4.429$4.698$4.932
Year Ago Avg.$3.595$3.930$4.225$3.452
AAA, 9/12/22

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.71, which is down from $3.77 last week.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Phillips 66 & Alta Convenience– Thornton: $2.03
  2. Circle K– Commerce City: $2.92
  3. Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.02
  4. 7-Eleven– Aurora: $3.02
  5. Phillips 66– Longmont: $3.06
  6. Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $3.06
  7. QuikTrip– Firestone: $3.06
  8. Circle K– Longmont (Firestone Blvd.): $3.08
  9. Murphy Express– Longmont: $3.08
  10. Sinclair– Evans: $3.09

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.03.