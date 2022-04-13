DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re thinking about living in Colorado, there are many factors to consider. Denver has the 10th fastest-rising rent in the United States over the last year. However, there are other counties in the state that are considered to be more affordable.
RentData.org showed that the average fair market rent for a 2-bedroom in Colorado was $1,088 per month in 2021.
Fair market rent is determined each fiscal year by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and is used to set payment standards for federal housing assistance programs in Colorado, according to RentData.org.
The data shows that the cheapest fair market rent price for a 1-bedroom in Colorado is $557 per month in Cheyenne County.
The most expensive fair market rent price for a 1-bedroom in Colorado is $1,428 per month in Boulder County.
Here’s a look at the Colorado fair market rent prices for 2021 from RentData.org:
|County
|Studio
|1 BR
|2 BR
|3 BR
|4 BR
|Est. Population
|Adams County Metro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|487,850
|Alamosa County
|$648
|$659
|$845
|$1,087
|$1,448
|16,345
|Arapahoe County Metro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|626,610
|Archuleta County
|$779
|$784
|$1,033
|$1,312
|$1,789
|12,590
|Baca County
|$620
|$624
|$734
|$1,050
|$1,271
|3,580
|Bent County
|$652
|$655
|$791
|$984
|$1,073
|5,805
|Boulder County Metro
|$1,279
|$1,428
|$1,724
|$2,360
|$2,721
|316,780
|Broomfield County Metro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|64,285
|Chaffee County
|$601
|$799
|$911
|$1,167
|$1,434
|18,820
|Cheyenne County
|$553
|$557
|$734
|$985
|$1,156
|2,125
|Clear Creek County Metro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|9,255
|Conejos County
|$597
|$600
|$734
|$945
|$995
|8,145
|Costilla County
|$629
|$633
|$774
|$963
|$1,219
|3,630
|Crowley County
|$679
|$683
|$835
|$1,121
|$1,132
|5,515
|Custer County
|$652
|$657
|$862
|$1,072
|$1,492
|4,505
|Delta County
|$739
|$744
|$981
|$1,235
|$1,330
|30,215
|Denver County Metro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|678,465
|Dolores County
|$610
|$614
|$750
|$1,073
|$1,181
|1,735
|Douglas County Metro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|320,940
|Eagle County
|$1,132
|$1,331
|$1,715
|$2,139
|$2,326
|53,725
|Elbert County Metro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|24,555
|El Paso County Metro
|$797
|$949
|$1,200
|$1,717
|$2,078
|674,825
|Fremont County
|$675
|$679
|$895
|$1,281
|$1,321
|46,600
|Garfield County
|$947
|$953
|$1,212
|$1,636
|$2,098
|57,945
|Gilpin County Metro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|5,795
|Grand County
|$755
|$874
|$1,144
|$1,484
|$1,981
|14,795
|Gunnison County
|$820
|$825
|$1,012
|$1,448
|$1,752
|16,215
|Hinsdale County
|$603
|$725
|$826
|$1,121
|$1,300
|820
|Huerfano County
|$666
|$671
|$847
|$1,054
|$1,334
|6,500
|Jackson County
|$796
|$801
|$979
|$1,328
|$1,541
|1,370
|Jefferson County Metro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|564,030
|Kiowa County
|$617
|$621
|$770
|$1,050
|$1,195
|1,370
|Kit Carson County
|$649
|$653
|$861
|$1,149
|$1,491
|7,845
|Lake County
|$746
|$763
|$870
|$1,245
|$1,370
|7,480
|La Plata County
|$965
|$1,009
|$1,150
|$1,646
|$1,851
|54,470
|Larimer County Metro
|$1,004
|$1,096
|$1,351
|$1,933
|$2,339
|330,975
|Las Animas County
|$563
|$647
|$853
|$1,219
|$1,276
|14,150
|Lincoln County
|$650
|$654
|$862
|$1,121
|$1,492
|5,520
|Logan County
|$683
|$687
|$845
|$1,209
|$1,314
|21,885
|Mesa County Metro
|$674
|$772
|$1,018
|$1,457
|$1,763
|148,800
|Mineral County
|$796
|$801
|$979
|$1,328
|$1,541
|835
|Moffat County
|$660
|$665
|$876
|$1,101
|$1,188
|13,055
|Montezuma County
|$684
|$688
|$907
|$1,151
|$1,429
|25,770
|Montrose County
|$681
|$685
|$903
|$1,292
|$1,385
|40,910
|Morgan County
|$607
|$681
|$898
|$1,160
|$1,384
|28,125
|Otero County
|$627
|$631
|$832
|$1,035
|$1,312
|18,325
|Ouray County
|$1,024
|$1,031
|$1,359
|$1,690
|$2,052
|4,655
|Park County Metro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|16,900
|Phillips County
|$610
|$614
|$809
|$1,072
|$1,168
|4,325
|Pitkin County
|$1,129
|$1,298
|$1,711
|$2,312
|$2,320
|17,745
|Prowers County
|$623
|$627
|$773
|$961
|$1,218
|12,085
|Pueblo County Metro
|$631
|$634
|$836
|$1,118
|$1,320
|163,370
|Rio Blanco County
|$679
|$684
|$901
|$1,198
|$1,222
|6,555
|Rio Grande County
|$606
|$609
|$745
|$1,047
|$1,051
|11,430
|Routt County
|$1,052
|$1,059
|$1,395
|$1,796
|$2,415
|24,360
|Saguache County
|$574
|$578
|$762
|$970
|$1,033
|6,340
|San Juan County
|$796
|$801
|$979
|$1,328
|$1,541
|570
|San Miguel County
|$984
|$1,159
|$1,491
|$2,061
|$2,347
|7,805
|Sedgwick County
|$625
|$629
|$734
|$913
|$1,271
|2,355
|Summit County
|$1,200
|$1,321
|$1,607
|$2,178
|$2,530
|29,720
|Teller County Metro
|$761
|$875
|$1,153
|$1,650
|$1,875
|23,770
|Washington County
|$699
|$715
|$815
|$1,014
|$1,105
|4,810
|Weld County Metro
|$827
|$937
|$1,184
|$1,694
|$1,988
|285,730
|Yuma County
|$629
|$634
|$835
|$1,132
|$1,132
|10,110
Rent analysts at RentCafé and Yardi Matrix said a massive number of new apartments are coming on board in the Mile High City in the coming months that will help stabilize rent prices.
While it might sound like a good idea to buy a home in Colorado instead of renting, median home prices in Colorado were $594,500 in February of this year, which is about 51% higher than the national median of $392,450, according to Ramsey Solutions.
New data suggests more people are moving out of Colorado than into our state.
While there may be some factors that contribute to people leaving Colorado, there are also several reasons people want to move to the Centennial State.