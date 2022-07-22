DENVER (KDVR) — It is going to be a hot weekend in Denver with temperatures at or above 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

The City and County of Denver announced that it will offer support during the triple-digit heat to help residents stay cool and healthy.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said a heat advisory is in effect for the Front Range.

Due to the near-record heat, the City of Denver said Denver Parks and Recreation will open all currently operating recreation centers to the public as cooling stations during regular business hours with fee-free access to all.

Here’s a look at all of the recreation centers in Denver:

