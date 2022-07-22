DENVER (KDVR) — It is going to be a hot weekend in Denver with temperatures at or above 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday.
The City and County of Denver announced that it will offer support during the triple-digit heat to help residents stay cool and healthy.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer said a heat advisory is in effect for the Front Range.
Due to the near-record heat, the City of Denver said Denver Parks and Recreation will open all currently operating recreation centers to the public as cooling stations during regular business hours with fee-free access to all.
Here’s a look at all of the recreation centers in Denver:
- 5090 Broadway
- Ashland Recreation Center
- Athmar Recreation Center
- Aztlan Recreation Center
- Barnum Recreation Center
- Carla Madison Recreation Center
- Central Park Recreation Center
- College View Recreation Center
- Cook Park Recreation Center
- Eisenhower Recreation Center
- Glenarm Recreation Center
- Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center
- Harvey Park Recreation Center
- Harvard Gulch Recreation Center
- Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center
- Highland Recreation Center
- Johnson Recreation Center
- La Alma Recreation Center
- La Familia Recreation Center
- Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center
- Montbello Recreation Center
- Montclair Recreation Center
- Platt Park Recreation Center
- Rude Recreation Center
- Scheitler Recreation Center
- Southwest Recreation Center
- St. Charles Recreation Center
- Swansea Recreation Center
- Twentieth Street Recreation Center
- Washington Park Recreation Center
