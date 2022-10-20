DENVER (KDVR) — Data from the Bureau of Transportation for 2022 shows that Denver International Airport is one of the worst airports for delays and cancellations.

According to the data compiled by travel site Price4Limo over the summer, DIA is the worst airport overall when it comes to delays.

Delays

In fact, the data shows that 20.8% of flights at DIA are delayed.

Here are the top 10 airports with the most delays, according to Price4Limo:

Cancellations

When it comes to cancellations, DIA also ranks as one of the worst airports. According to the data, DIA is third with 7,209 cancellations from June 2021-June 2022.

Here is a look at the top 10 worst airports for cancellations:

If you are looking for the best airport for delays and cancellations, you will find that in Honolulu, Hawaii at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.