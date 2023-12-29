DENVER (KDVR) — A new economic forecast has revealed which counties are expected to see the biggest changes in population via migration in the coming years.

According to the Colorado Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting, the State Demographers Office is anticipating a recovery in population growth from COVID-induced lows, spurred by both migration and the change in population from births and deaths.

Colorado’s population is expected to grow through 2026, according to the report, peaking with a 1.3% growth rate before trending down slowly for the next two decades.

Population growth in Colorado will likely be driven mostly by net migration, or the number of immigrants minus the number of emigrants, rather than natural growth, which is classified as the change in population due to births and deaths.

New residents are expected to account for 74% of Colorado’s population growth from 2023-2030, whereas natural growth accounts for 26%.

But where these new residents may settle varies from county to county over the next seven years.

Population growth in Colorado is expected to be driven mostly by net migration. (Map source: Colorado Department of Local Affairs, State Demographer’s Office via Colorado Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting)

The highest numbers of newly moved residents through 2030 are expected in El Paso, Weld, Adams and Larimer counties. Accounting for people leaving those counties, anywhere from 30,000 to 52,411 additional people could move to each of those four counties, according to the report.

Meanwhile, counties in the northwest and southeast corners of the state, including Moffat, Rio Blanco, Baca, Prowers, Kiowa and more, are expected to see more people moving away than moving in — up to 549 people each.

Some factors that may influence where new or moving Coloradans choose to locate include education, job opportunities, a tight labor market, limited housing and affordability.

Economic impacts of population changes

The report said that natural growth will contribute modestly to overall growth in the coming decades. Colorado’s general fertility rate is expected to remain on a steady decline, and annual deaths are expected to increase steadily as the population ages.

Continuous in-migration of folks between 20-39 years old and people from states like California, Texas and Florida will be “critical to support workforce strength and government revenues from income, sales, and property taxes,” according to the report.

As the rising 65 and older population ages out of the workforce and spends less, and birth rates continue to decrease, OSPB said Colorado will depend on that migration among young people and prime working-age adults to maintain economic growth.