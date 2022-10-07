DENVER (KDVR) — A full moon will fill the sky on Sunday. The moon, which is called the Hunter’s Moon, is expected to be at its fullest around sunset.

The Farmer’s Almanac said the Hunter’s Moon coincides with winter planning and preparation.

“It is believed that this full moon came to be called the full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead. Animals are beginning to fatten up ahead of winter, and since the farmers had recently cleaned out their fields under the Harvest Moon, hunters could easily see the deer and other animals that had come out to root through the remaining scraps,” the Farmer’s Almanac said.

Here are some other names the October full moon has been called:

Drying rice moon

Falling leaves moon

Freezing moon

Ice moon

Migrating moon

The Pinpoint Weather Team said conditions will be dry on Sunday evening with mostly clear skies.