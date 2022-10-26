DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says there is a chance Denver could see the first snowfall of the season on Wednesday.

What defines Denver’s first snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, the snow must be measurable. The NWS considers one-tenth of an inch or more of snowfall as measurable snow.

The snowfall measurement will be taken at Denver International Airport because that is where the official measurement comes from.

DIA is located about 18 miles northeast of downtown and it is also where the Automated Surface Observing System for the city of Denver is located.

Timing of the snow

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said rain and snow will develop in Denver between 8 a.m. and noon on Thursday.

The foothills and Palmer Divide sit above 6,000 feet in elevation and therefore can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation.

Snowfall totals possible for Colorado by Thursday at 11 p.m.

Does it usually snow in October in Denver?

The average date of the first snowfall for the city is Oct. 18, according to the National Weather Service.

On average, it snows 4.1 inches during the month of October, according to data collected from the NWS since 1882.

First snowfalls in Denver for the last 10 years

Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:

Dec. 10, 2021 Sept. 8, 2020 October 10, 2019 October 6, 2018 October 9, 2017 November 17, 2016 November 5, 2015 November 11, 2014 October 18, 2013 October 5, 2012

We will update the forecast multiple times each day to make sure you are informed about the newest weather conditions and impacts.