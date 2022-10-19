DENVER (KDVR) — Colder weather is on the way for the Denver metro area. After warm temperatures in the 70s, a cool down will arrive next week.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said a hard freeze is possible in Denver on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning.

7-day forecast from the Pinpoint Weather Team on 10/19/22

The average date of the first freeze of the season in Denver is Oct. 7.

The earliest first freeze on record was Sept. 8, 1962. The record for the latest first freeze was Nov. 15, 1944.

The average date of the first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 17. The first measurable snowfall of the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record.

The colder weather means you will want to winterize your home now to avoid costly repairs.

The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter.