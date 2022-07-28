ARAPAHOE COUNTY (KDVR) – Just some of the things that are going to be happening at the Arapahoe County Fair this year include two PRCA rodeos, two fireworks shows, a 4-H competition, live music and performances from dock dogs to name a few.

The judging of rabbits took place on Thursday morning.

“These are meat rabbits behind me right now that we are judging at this point. The rabbits are specifically raised for the meat,” rabbit superintendent Rodney Brockelman explained. “These kids put the effort into breeding them themselves or buying them from another breeder.”

Record-breaking crowds are expected to fill the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds located on Quincy Avenue just east of Gunclub Road.

“It is a family gathering with a ton of stuff for kids to do. Arts and crafts competitions, the animal competitions, and it’s just something that really has a comprehensive western and agricultural feel too.” organizer Luke Hatlestad said.

That’s why it’s called the county fair.