Here’s what’s delayed or closed due to high winds Wednesday in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to high wind warnings across much of Colorado.

We are forecasting 60-100 mph wind gusts in the mountains, Foothills, and parts of the Front Range on Wednesday. High Wind Warnings are in effect 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

RTD

RTD will be removing some gate-crossing arms along the University of Colorado A Line and G Line as early as 6:30 a.m.

Additionally, University of Colorado A Line trains will run on a 30-minute frequency throughout the day and customers should expect delays

Crossing attendants will be in place and horns will likely sound at the following crossings: University of Colorado A Line Dahlia Street Holly Street Ulster Street Sable Boulevard G Line Miller Street Tennyson Street

You can check updates from RTD here

Event delays and cancelations

Cherry Creek Holiday Market will open at 2 p.m. Wednesday due to strong winds

BVSD mountain schools will be closed today, December 15, 2021, due to weather. This includes Nederland Middle/Senior, Nederland Elementary, Jamestown Elementary and Gold Hill Elementary.

Denver International Airport

As of 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday, there were 301 delays and 87 cancellations reported for DIA. Be sure to check with your airline before your flight for any updates.

COVID-19 testing sites

Due to the high wind warning issued across the state on Wednesday, multiple COVID testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites will be closed or delayed.

More windstorm-related stories:

How to prepare for Wednesday’s windstorm

Experts say to check insurance policy and prepare your home before windstorms

Wednesday’s windstorm could make list for highest wind gusts seen in Denver

Denver Christkindlmarket, businesses prepare for strong wind

We will continue to update this story throughout the day.